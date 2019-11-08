The tragic attack on cars in northern Mexico that ended up killing nine US citizens including six children was a horrifying reminder of the stranglehold their drug cartels have on that country. Sitting in Philadelphia, where in the past week one 10-year old boy was shot in the head on the way home from school, a baby was shot dead and a family of 4 was gun downed in their West Philly home. The day after the election, Mayor Kenney announced more money for crime prevention. He’s going to need the help of the people using the guns, their families and their neighbors who know who they are to make a dent.