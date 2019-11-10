Our newest Democratic candidate for President may be another New York City businessman, but this one made his money without going bankrupt several times along the way. He’d be a better President than the guy who’s in there now — but so would Forrest Gump. Still, if the Democrats have any message they could actually win on, it would be to try to address the income inequality of Americans. Michael Bloomberg would have a hard time convincing anyone that is one of his top priorities.