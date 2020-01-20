If you’re still hoping Reid and his team fall on their faces in two weeks, you’re so tribal and blinkered in your allegiance to the Eagles and so attuned to his coaching shortcomings and imperfections that you can’t see him for what he is: arguably the best coach in team history, certainly the architect of the longest stretch of success in team history, and a first-ballot, slam-dunk, don’t-think-twice-about-it inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.