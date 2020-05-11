One newspaper account of Friday’s jobs report noted that the U.S. economy was “pummeled” by the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression. It wasn’t “the economy” but the 20 million people who lost their jobs who are actually being pummeled. Unlike the over 70,000 Americans who have lost their lives to the coronavirus, most of the newly unemployed will eventually work again and it’s time to carefully lift restrictions so they can do so safely. In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf is in a snit because some, mostly rural, counties are tiptoeing towards opening. Let them lead the way. At least they are being open about their plans, unlike the Governor’s shutdown edicts which have yet to be made fully public.