Seeing less of Joe Biden has been great for his polling numbers. Sequestered in his Delaware home office, he’s now drifting ahead of our president including a USA Today-Suffolk University poll that has him 6 points ahead of the current occupant of the White House. Conversely, the more we’re seeing of Dr. Don at his Coronavirus press briefings, the squishier his numbers are. Of course it’s a long way to the election and Biden will have to come out of the basement before election day. That should make Democrats nervous.