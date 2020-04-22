I am sympathetic with people who want to sensibly reopen business and I support their right to protest in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Our governor’s list of businesses that must close has meant that I can buy pansies at Home Depot and the little local hardware store, but can’t at the little local garden/landscape shop. I lost it with the demonstrators, though, when a bunch of effusively armed protesters stood in the front, essentially threatening armed revolt if they didn’t get their way. Given that many in the crowd were not wearing masks, I hope for the sake of our medical personnel that they don’t end up in the emergency room having helped spread COVID-19.