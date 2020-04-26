Being the greatest country in the world, it’s only fitting that we have the greatest number of coronavirus cases, assuming, of course, that China’s numbers are somewhat close to accurate. It is also true that as a percentage of total populations, other countries have higher infection and death rates. Still, given that our borders have been nearly entirely shut down since mid March, and we haven’t exactly stemmed our own problems, the president’s new immigration restrictions seem like yet another way to wall ourselves off from our former friends from around the world.