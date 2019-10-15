I agree with Donald Trump that the US has spent way too much time, money and blood trying to “fix” the middle east that various religions, oligarchs and oil companies have been unable to “fix” for centuries. Still, it makes America itself look like the one in need of fixing when we cut and run out on the Kurds who had been our front line troops in our fight against ISIS in Syria. As a consequence, hundreds of ISIS fighters, sworn enemies of the US, escaped their detention centers. That’s a fine fix.