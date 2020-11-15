The best we can do for a silver lining in this memorably awful year: The coronavirus is bipartisan, about the only such force in the country. True, people react to masks, shutdown orders, and social distancing differently. But the virus itself seems just as happy infecting Democrats in New York City, Republicans in North Dakota, and at least one libertarian Republican named Rand in Kentucky. We are all in this COVID mess together. We might try working together to get out of it.