Thank heavens for the British royalty. When the going gets tough and it seems that our disagreements here in America are getting way too disagreeable, we can always agree to fight about the royal family because it makes absolutely no difference to us. We once fought with weapons to get out from under them but now we can just exchange memes, tweets and the occasional cartoon then pretty happily go on with our non-royal lives.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- War to end our Middle East wars
- What’s the problem with destroying Iraqi antiques?
- The Eagles haven’t lost heart
