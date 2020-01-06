Conked out early in yesterday’s wild-card playoff on a tackle that sent Carson Wentz to the sidelines, the Eagles still managed to stay in the game with their backup, and backup backup, players. They were going to have to call up Mayor Jim Kenney and Council President Darrell Clarke to suit up the way this year’s injuries kept piling up.
Still, the team played an exciting game with heart and occasional brilliance considering their health status. May all those injured mend in time for next season’s opener and eventual Super Bowl.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
