Thankfully America’s assassination of an Iranian general and Iran’s retaliatory attack on U.S. military installations in Iraq have come to something of a standoff. But meanwhile, the President has ordered more troops to the region. The United States has been sending troops to “stabilize” the Middle East for decades. What we’ve achieved is stable instability in the region. It’s certainly not all America’s fault, but we haven’t exactly kept the peace. Perhaps Donald Trump will fulfill his promise to get us out of there in his next term.