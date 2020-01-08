In his usual calm, well-thought out way, and after much careful consideration of the complexities of the middle east, President Trump last Saturday judiciously warned via the ever-reliable Twitter that Iranian cultural targets will (in all caps): “BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” if Iran retaliates for us assassinating their General Qassem Suleimani.
Given the damage the president has done to our own political institutions built on that great antiquity, the U.S. Constitution, the Iranians should be nervous.
