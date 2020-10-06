Patrick J. Toomey, U.S. Senator from the great state of Pennsylvania, has had it after 18 years of public service. Yesterday he announced that he will not run for his seat again in 2022, nor run for governor. It caught many people by surprise but the indefatigable women (and their male co-conspirators) who have staged “Tuesdays With Toomey” to protest the Senator’s policies in front of his office for the past four years vow to keep the heat on until they see him head off to the private sector. They may not have changed his mind on issues, but they may have helped him make this welcome decision to move on.