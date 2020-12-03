Pennsylvania had the privilege of being a much discussed “swing state” this past election. All those pollsters and even international news sites were interested. Post-election nail biters were all over us and other states like Wisconsin and Arizona as the votes were tediously counted and recounted. Once the last votes were certified, Pennsylvania had helped elect a Democratic president—but also a distinctly Republican state legislature. Our meek, mild-mannered Democratic governor won’t be much help. A Joe Biden presidency will be met with a firm red wall in Harrisburg. Don’t expect much swinging.