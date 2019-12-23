Since former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned last August, dozens of Philadelphians, including several children, have been shot and killed on our city’s streets. The police department is reeling from outrageous sexual abuse complaints against officers, many of whom are re-instated in their jobs by arbitration mandated by the union contract that mayors don’t dare mess with. Meanwhile activists are demanding that the community gets a say in the selection of a new top cop. Good luck finding someone who can do the job and who would be willing to take it.