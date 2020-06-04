Although I am a cartoonist, not a reporter, I talk to many people about the issues I cartoon about. Yesterday, I travelled to one North Philadelphia neighborhood and talked to store owners whose shops had been looted.
While universally understanding the protests and sympathizing with the goals of justice for George Floyd, the people I met were left with the unintended consequences of what happened in Philadelphia.
