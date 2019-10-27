Philadelphia police apparently need a sign in every office hallway with giant type saying: “Do not fondle your fellow officer." Back in 2012 the Philadelphia Daily News reported on a policewoman’s sexual harassment complaints.
Now another police inspector has been accused of serial harassment, charged with sexually assaulting three female officers. His past misbehavior has been repeatedly protected by arbitrators just following the way things are done in Philadelphia and mayors who do nothing. The way things are done in Philadelphia has got to change. Unfortunately, we are about to re-elect the same people who have done nothing to change things.
