As of yesterday, October 15, thirteen more Philadelphians have been killed this year than last year this time — 63 more than in 2015 just before Jim Kenney was elected. The 20% of Philadelphia voters who generally turn out on election day are about to re-elect the mayor and City Council who have presided over the carnage. Based on past performance, we will be electing four more years of lip service but no improvement in public safety.