In early October, two associates of the President’s highly personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were arrested and charged with what prosecutors say was funneling GOP political contributions to influence Ukrainian politics. Then former Representative Pete Sessions of Texas was implicated in a related effort to remove our U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine. Now a fourth defendant has been arrested on related campaign finance charges. Rudy Giuliani and his associates appear to have been running their own U.S. foreign policy with Ukraine. Unfortunately, their foreign policy is OUR foreign policy.