As I filed this on Sunday afternoon, new protests were breaking out in Philadelphia, outside Center City. On Sunday morning, Walnut and Chestnut Streets were littered with glass, broken pianos, and naked mannequins. The streets were also littered with citizens of many colors who came out as early as 6 a.m. to clean up as firefighters were still hosing down a hot spot on the 1700 block of Walnut Street. After the glass shards are swept up, the underlying causes will still be with us. It’s time to set them right.