“That garbage is piled up high, and buddy, you should see the flies …”
Weird Al Yankovic was parodying Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” with his 2003 song “Trash Day,” but he might as well have been singing about Philadelphia, where the smell of lingering trash on the street has become an sore spot among city residents.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Philadelphia has struggled to keep up with trash and recycling collection. It’s a perfect storm of trash gathering — sanitation workers calling out sick due to COVID-19 matched with an increase in residential garbage due to everyone staying home.
The issue is Philadelphia just doesn’t have enough bodies, and is having a hard time hiring temporary workers. As my colleague Laura McCrystal reported earlier this week, Kenney announced at the end of July the city would hire 120 temporary workers within four weeks. Four weeks later, only 45 temporary workers are out there helping crews dealing with the garbage.
Earlier this month, Philadelphia sanitation worker Terrill Haigler — better known by his Instagram handle @YaFavTrashman — revealed some of the nasty creatures and sickly creatures this feast of filth has attracted. And the less said about the smell, the better.
Sanitation workers have a tough job, are underpaid, and their tireless dedication in the midst of a pandemic has been overlooked as we’ve heaped justified praise on healthcare workers. Hopefully, the city can get them the help they need so they can get our garbage off the street.
And if you’re looking for ways to support your local garbage person, even while you’re complaining about the lingering trash, Haigler has a couple of simple suggestions.
