If anyone wanted one, Tuesday night’s presidential debate provided a new definition of the “chaos theory.” According to Britannica chaos theory is “the study of apparently random or unpredictable behavior in systems governed by deterministic laws.” Donald Trump’s seemingly random and unpredictable interruptions to Joe Biden’s every determined sentence were probably well planned but no one could predict what was going to come out of the president’s mouth next --least of all, it seemed, Joe Biden. I don’t think I was the only one who felt like a deep cleaning when it was finally over.