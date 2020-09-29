When people ask how anyone could defund the police, Donald Trump has the answer: don’t pay your taxes. If everyone filed tax returns like he does ($750 annual two years running, for an alleged billionaire), there’d be no money so: no cops. No roads. No parks. No courts. No trash pick up. No schools. No problem.
When Trump ran for president in 2016 the only thing anyone needed to know about his business dealings was that bankruptcy was his best friend. We only had to look at his Atlantic City casino and how Atlantic City suffered as a consequence for a glimpse of his fiscal management skills. His IRS filings are just confirmation.
