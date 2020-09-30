Lost in the chatter about mail-in balloting, Donald Trump’s taxes, or Joe Biden’s son, this year’s presidential election will involve, obviously, a few actual policy changes—like, say, healthcare. No country has a perfect system but ours is not among the best—unless you judge them by cost, as we are bigger spenders than any other developed country. Clearly Obamacare didn’t cure our healthcare problems, but neither has Trump figured anything out other than chopping the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate. The constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act will be heard by the Supreme Court right after the election. Stay tuned and vote!