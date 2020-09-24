Half-listening to President Donald Trump’s news briefing Wednesday afternoon, I didn’t know if I had heard correctly. Did he really say, when asked whether there would be a peaceful transfer of power: “We’re going to have to see what happens"? Turns out he did. I guess his recent calls for more civics education in the schools is because he never received any—at least on the Constitution of the country he is supposed to serve.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Count the ballots on election day
- Civilization’s apex: TikTok
- Senator Toomey contemplates his integrity
