Judiciary-watching jaws dropped on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court firmly decided to protect gay, lesbian, and transgender people from employment discrimination. The biggest jaw-dropper for many observers was that the 6-3 decision included Donald Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch, usually a reliably strict constructionist of Constitutional law, along with the generally conservative Chief Justice John Roberts.
Pennsylvania is one of the states that did not have laws protecting LGBTQ workers in employment disputes, meaning that, as Anna Orso reports, the ruling carries even more weight here than in neighboring states like New Jersey. Glad that Gorsuch left his usual strict constructionist legal closet to help move us towards equal justice for all.
