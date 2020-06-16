Early statue smashers between 726 and 787 C.E. used their hammers on Byzantine religious icons they deemed sacrilegious, becoming known as “iconoclasts” from the Greek for “image breaking." Statues were smashed again in the Protestant Reformation of the early 1500s when some followers of Martin Luther destroyed windows, statues, and even alters with carvings of people believing that they violated the Bible’s Second Commandment against graven images.