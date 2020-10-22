Republicans are crying that Joe Biden will “pack the Supreme Court” if elected. That’s rich, given that they are in the hurried process of ramming a new justice, the impressive Amy Coney Barrett, onto the bench days before an election that may well replace our current president with a Democrat. If Joe Biden is elected, “the people” would have spoken, but they would still be stuck for decades with a lopsided majority of Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices.
