In the May 2019 Pew Charitable Trusts' report asking Philadelphians what their most important issues were, respondents listed “crime, drugs, and public safety, a marked shift from four years ago when the top concern was the quality of the local education system.” A year later, after COVID and Black Lives Matter protests exploded, respondents still listed public safety as the city’s top issue. Now, according to Pew, only 49% of residents feel safe in their neighborhoods at night, down from the typical 55% to 60% range from previous years.