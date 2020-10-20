Two weeks before the election, and the champagne was on ice. Polls looked great and Hillary supporters were psyched. Yet in 2016 it didn’t go as they planned. Even Donald Trump said later: “So I sort of thought I lost, and I was OK with that.” This year will be different, of course. Right? Pollsters say they have changed their methods. But, as 2016 taught us, the voters have the last say and we won’t know what that is until the votes are counted—whenever that turns out to be.