The suspense is killing me! Whatever will this coming week’s Senate vote be on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court? Surely the Senators would want to let the voters render their opinion on Donald Trump’s first four years in office before jamming his impressive conservative pick through their system. It doesn’t take a weatherman to tell which way this foul wind is blowing. Let’s hope that none of the current justices retires after the election and the president gets to appoint yet another “originalist.”