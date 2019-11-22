In any case, Penn is currently under fire for renaming its law school after a really generous alumni who donated $125 million to his alma mater, where tuition is currently about $65,000 a year. Defenders of the naming practice say that such generous gifts help all the school’s students, no matter their income. That would be nice except that the median family income of a Penn student is $195,500, according to a recent survey that also notes only 3.3% of the students come from families in the bottom 20% of family income. A greater percentage, 3.6%, come from families in the top 0.1%. Penn is a great school. I wish its fine education reached a broader group of young people.