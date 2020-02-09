Spring is coming. Time to plant a tree to help save the environment, according to our president. The more Environmental Protection Agency rules that he “rolls back,” the more trees we’ll have to plant. The only problem will be finding the room to plant among all the unleashed energy infrastructure plowing through the landscape. No wonder the kids are getting uppity about this. It’s their world we’re paving.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Voucherville
- The state of Trump’s union
- Trump wins Iowa caucuses
