After this week of democracy-wrenching politics, it’s nice to think there might be some place where Americans from a variety of backgrounds could co-exist. Say, public schools where American students could once safely divide themselves into rival tables in the lunch room and hurl snarky remarks at each other. At least the tables were in the same building.
Now, what was once a public education system that let little Johnny find out that not everyone thinks and believes like his family is being micro-managed so Johnny can go to a school where everyone’s just like him. That should help “bring us together.”
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- The state of Trump’s union
- Trump wins Iowa caucuses
- Philly’s Democratic clubhouse
