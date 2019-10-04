While the number of wild birds in nature has plummeted, the number of wild Twitter birds emanating from the White House has been increasing dramatically since the impeachment inquiry began. That and the President’s in-person eruptions in front of world leaders makes one wonder about the stability of the world’s most stable genius. Instead of sending more Tweets, the stable genius leader of North Korea sends more missiles.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- China’s 70th birthday bash
- Bye, bye birdies
- Brilliant stroke of a very stable genius
- For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.