As I drew this, Joe Biden was headed to Pittsburgh to deliver a campaign speech, and Donald Trump was planning to insert himself into the tense situation in Portland, Oregon, where protests and counter protests have turned nasty. Biden has condemned the violence in Portland. Trump has condemned the violence of protesters but egged on counter protesters, one of whom was shot dead over the weekend. If he truly wanted a peaceful America, he’d try to calm things down rather than throw fuel on the fire.