We’re all in this together, but not all in this equally. By “this” I mean life in America. The statistics vary somewhat, but black Americans are about three times more likely to die of the coronavirus than white Americans. Overall, more whites are killed by police in America but black men are more likely to die in encounters with police at a whopping rate of 96 out of 100,000 deaths, compared to 39 out of 100,000 for white men.