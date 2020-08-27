Perfectly turned-out in military-drab high fashion, First Lady Melania Trump gave one of the few non-militaristic talks at this week’s Republican National Convention. She said, “My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering.” Those words were welcome comfort, but might have been more comforting had she or her husband appeared masked on the front lines at the start of the pandemic offering not only words but protective gear, equipment, and COVID testing in an organized way. That would have helped us keep the number of fatalities and patients needing comfort at a manageable level.