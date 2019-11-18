Full disclosure, I have never been a devoted reader of the sports pages though while working for the Daily News, I had to at least TRY to keep up. I really began reading Bill Lyon, who died Sunday, when he began attacking the Alzheimer’s that was attacking him. His columns about “Al”, as he called his disease, were both defiant, accepting and a bit amused. His love for his wife Ethel was the counterpoint to his feelings about Alzheimer’s. His colleagues’ tributes have been beautiful and, I hope, a comfort to his family members whom he held so dear.