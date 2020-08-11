I am all for voting in person at a polling station peopled by trained and experienced citizens where the results are tallied quickly the night of the election. COVID has, however, convinced many that mail-in ballots are safer. This past weekend, mail-in ballots helped “crush” Hawaii’s voting records, for example. Whether I mail one or not, this November there will be millions of votes sent in via the US Postal Service.
Our president is making sure that the service is prepared by reshuffling its leadership, proposing budget cuts, and dissing it on his favorite delivery system, Twitter. I support those who, like this newspaper, rightly protest the cuts and advocate for a robust Postal Service. And my fellow old-schoolers: See you at the polls on November 3.
