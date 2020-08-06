I’m all for better gun laws, ending poverty, and improving schools. In the meantime, the Philadelphia Police Department is rolling out a new “Group Violence Intervention” plan that aims to intervene before crimes are committed and help the small number of people who cause most of the crime find life-sustaining alternatives. It won’t end gun violence overnight. But after its precursor focused deterrence program was implemented in South Phladelphia, there was a 35% reduction in the rate of criminal shootings. That’s 35% fewer victims, 35% fewer grieving families, and 35% fewer people entering our criminal justice system. For the sake of all the young Zamars in Philadelphia, I wish this program well.