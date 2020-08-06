We can’t blame all our storms on Mother Nature. During this pandemic, flying bullets have hit cities across the country, run by both Democrats and Republicans. Reported homicides in 36 American cities are up almost 22% so far in 2020 even as other crimes have fallen. Last weekend one of the bullets struck and killed 7-year-old Zamar Lewis, who was playing on his West Philadelphia front porch.
I’m all for better gun laws, ending poverty, and improving schools. In the meantime, the Philadelphia Police Department is rolling out a new “Group Violence Intervention” plan that aims to intervene before crimes are committed and help the small number of people who cause most of the crime find life-sustaining alternatives. It won’t end gun violence overnight. But after its precursor focused deterrence program was implemented in South Phladelphia, there was a 35% reduction in the rate of criminal shootings. That’s 35% fewer victims, 35% fewer grieving families, and 35% fewer people entering our criminal justice system. For the sake of all the young Zamars in Philadelphia, I wish this program well.
