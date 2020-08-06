The vote-by-mail drama is the just most recent chapter in a history of Trump and Conservatives belittling and marginalizing the postal service as part of a push to privatize the service. Trump recently called it “a joke. ” But the USPS is no joke. It wasn’t when it was enshrined by the framers of the Constitution, and it isn’t today, certainly not among citizens who rank it high in popularity — and even higher in necessity.