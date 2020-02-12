As to the danger of theft, the one time I heedlessly left my wallet in a shopping cart at Home Depot, it wasn’t what the nice people who picked it up did with the money that irritated me. It was their bee-line to the Apple store a few minutes from closing to purchase two iPhones with my card. Apparently no one even asked for identification. I wasn’t charged, but Apple had to eat the cost. Perhaps that’s one reason their phones are so bleeping expensive.