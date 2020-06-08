This recruitment paradigm and the mentality it promotes didn’t create Derek Chauvin, but it brought him into policing. And in Minneapolis (as it does in other cities), the system fostered and protected his behaviors; it encouraged at least three officers to stand by and watch as Chauvin drove his knee into George Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes— contradicting a 20-year knowledge base describing the risks of positional asphyxia when suspects are neck-restrained in a prone position.