Women, on the other hand, regularly face questions and speculation about who does what in their households. Maybe not officially in interviews, but throughout their lives as working people, women are held to a different, perhaps unofficial standard. When women leave work early to pick up a sick child, it’s an imposition. When men do the same, we consider them hero dads. The fact that lists like Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women 2020 exist is evidence that not all workplaces are friendly to the needs of women and their families, and sexism shapes work in our nation. And let’s face it — women still perform the vast majority of childcare and laundry in households today.