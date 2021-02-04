District election of judges and justices would allow the General Assembly to gerrymander district lines. By drawing and redrawing judicial district lines, the General Assembly could not only influence the partisan composition of the courts but select which judges and justices have an opportunity to run in retention elections. This amendment is a direct threat to the independence of the courts required by the separation of powers. Most states that elect their judges and justices do so through statewide rather than district elections precisely because they understand the importance of limiting legislative influence over the courts.