Snow can force both a singular focus and togetherness. Going outside in a storm forces me to stay in the moment, paying attention to the conditions and my surroundings, not worrying about the next task on my to-do list. But a good snowfall also brings a community together: No one can avoid the storm. I appreciate the we’re-all-in-this-together mentality that develops among my colleagues over a long working snow day, with other crazy runners and walkers as we exchange those can-you-believe-we’re-out-here looks, and over social media as a community commiserates virtually.