To address the policy failure and racial injustice, the Biden administration already has the power to cancel student debt via executive order. Critics of cancellation insist that it is a policy for the rich and that expanded IDR is a better solution. For their evidence, many critics use income instead of wealth, monthly payments instead of debt-to-income ratios, and colorblind myths instead of race-conscious arguments. First, opponents ignore that the rich do not hold student loan debt—those with little wealth do. Next, cancellation is not about monthly payments but providing relief for those with more debt relative to their income. Lastly, expanded IDR is not solving the debt crisis but instead forcing people to experience the trauma of a lifetime student debt sentence. The insidious part is that critics agree that student loans and the promise of higher education have failed Black and Latinx people. Yet IDR solutions effectively tells those most harmed to simply “wait” for racial justice, when cancellation can happen now.