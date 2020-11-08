And we celebrated the spirit of ’76 in the ghosts of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian, whose passings in 2020 reminded us all of the people who were willing to be beaten for democracy. And we saw it in so many modern-day heroes — like Stacey Abrams but also a lot of unsung, lesser-known Black and brown women who worked tirelessly in the red hills of Georgia, a state sweltering with voter suppression — who proved that every single vote counts. Just as the Pulitzer Prize-winner Nikole Hannah-Jones reminded us in her elegiac 1619 Project, it was all the people who fought the hardest to get their foot into the sometimes harsh door of American liberty — from the hard Navajo lands of Arizona to the deep-poverty wards of North Philly — who yet again burst in to save it.